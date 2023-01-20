Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 19, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 19, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 38,831.58
High: 39,065.81
Low: 38,731.15
Net Change: 40.49
Volume (000): 92,576
Value (000): 5,616,617
Makt Cap (000) 1,473,056,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,167.39
NET CH (-) 83.13
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,449.13
NET CH (-) 45.28
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,507.41
NET CH (-) 53.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,166.48
NET CH (+) 6.42
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,871.54
NET CH (+) 86.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,119.18
NET CH (+) 69.42
------------------------------------
As on: 19-January -2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments