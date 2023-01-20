KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 19, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 38,831.58 High: 39,065.81 Low: 38,731.15 Net Change: 40.49 Volume (000): 92,576 Value (000): 5,616,617 Makt Cap (000) 1,473,056,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,167.39 NET CH (-) 83.13 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,449.13 NET CH (-) 45.28 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,507.41 NET CH (-) 53.80 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,166.48 NET CH (+) 6.42 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,871.54 NET CH (+) 86.08 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,119.18 NET CH (+) 69.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-January -2023 ====================================

