AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India central bank bought net $4.36bn in spot forex market in November

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 06:36pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought a net of $4.36 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in November, data released on Thursday as part of the central bank’s monthly bulletin showed.

The RBI said it purchased $22.28 billion and sold $17.92 billion in the spot market.

The Indian rupee strengthened 1.6% against the dollar in November, logging its biggest monthly rise since August 2021.

The central bank has been intervening in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility, according to forex market participants. Despite the RBI’s regular interventions, the rupee dropped more than 11% against the dollar in 2022.

India’s foreign exchange reserves slip in first week of year

Apart from the net purchase in the spot market, the central bank’s forward dollar holdings jumped, according to the bulletin on Thursday. The RBI’s net forward dollar holdings stood at $8.49 billion as of end-November, compared with $241 million as of end-October.

RBI Reserve Bank of India foreign exchange market

Comments

1000 characters

India central bank bought net $4.36bn in spot forex market in November

ECP decides to notify Imran Khan’s victory on 7 National Assembly seats

22nd consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

KSA in talks with World Bank, others to be ‘more creative’ in supporting Pakistan: Saudi minister

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

DAVOS 2023: UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in Indian rupees

NA speaker says 'convinced' 34 PTI MNAs wanted to resign

2023 economy will be ‘a lot better than feared’: Lagarde

Pakistan calls on Iran to investigate cross-border Panjgur terrorist attack

Pakistan’s REER index falls further to 96.2 in December

Read more stories