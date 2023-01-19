Hong Kong shares open with big losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower Thursday morning following a drop on Wall Street fuelled by fresh recession worries after US retail sales slumped for a second straight month in December.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.04 percent, or 225.74 points, to 21,452.26.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.09 percent, or 2.89 points, to 3,221.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.13 percent, or 2.81 points, to 2,095.15.

