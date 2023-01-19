AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.45%)
Hong Kong shares open with big losses

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2023 01:18pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower Thursday morning following a drop on Wall Street fuelled by fresh recession worries after US retail sales slumped for a second straight month in December.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.04 percent, or 225.74 points, to 21,452.26.

Hong Kong stocks finish on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.09 percent, or 2.89 points, to 3,221.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.13 percent, or 2.81 points, to 2,095.15.

