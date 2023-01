HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Wednesday in positive territory, resuming this year’s upward march along with most other Asian markets, as traders brushed off a weak lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.47 percent, or 100.36 points to 21,678.00.

The Shanghai Composite Index barely moved at the close, inching up 0.16 points to 3,224.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.18 percent, or 3.69 points, to 2,097.95.

Hong Kong stocks close with losses