PML-N leader welcomes dissolution of KP assembly

LAHORE: Welcoming the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Relations and PML-N leader Engineer Amir Muqam said on Wednesday that the people of the province had finally become free from incompetent and corrupt rulers.

“The PTI-led government could not fulfil its promises with public during its 10 years long tenure in the province,” the PML-N leader said, adding: “Due to corrupt government, the KPK province is now facing issues of salaries and pensions of employees.”

Expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty for helping the people get rid of the incompetent and corrupt rulers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amir Muqam said that in the last 10 years, the PTI government and Imran Niazi gave nothing to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but distress and desperation. Neither 350 dams were constructed nor the economy put on the path of self-sufficiency, he added.

He said the excessive cost of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Peshawar was a living example of corruption of the Imran-led PTI.

During the last 10 years, the official helicopter of the KPK province was used as a rickshaw by the PTI leadership, he added. Imran Khan caused a loss of Rs 1 billion to the national exchequer through the illegal use of the KP government’s official helicopter, he claimed.

