AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fed’s Powell tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

Reuters Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 09:14pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is experiencing mild symptoms, the US central bank said in a statement.

Powell is up to date on vaccines and boosters, and is working remotely while isolating at home, the Fed said.

The US central bank’s next policy meeting is on Jan. 31- Feb. 1. Investors widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at that meeting.

China back to ‘normal’ after end of Covid curbs: official

There was little reaction in financial markets after the announcement. Powell typically prepares for Fed policy-setting meetings with a busy mix of in-person and virtual engagements.

The Fed’s rate-setting panel has a giant screen in its meeting room so that members who are unable to attend in person can attend virtually.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde disclosed last April that she had tested positive for COVID-19, a week before the ECB’s scheduled policy meeting.

She experienced mild symptoms and also worked from home. Her press conference at that meeting went ahead, with her joining by video link from home as she was still positive for the virus.

US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell US central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Fed’s Powell tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

World Bank delays approval of $1.1 billion loans for Pakistan: source

SBP governor hopeful of foreign exchange inflows in coming days

Karachi’s business community comes down hard on SBP governor

KSE-100 jumps 1.2% as SBP chief’s remarks improve sentiment

Tension grips Karachi as PPP, PTI activists clash

21st successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt approves appointment of Ashraf Wathra as NBP board chairman

Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine

Read more stories