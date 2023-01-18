AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s diesel, gasoline exports surge in Dec on quotas, weak demand

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 05:15pm
Follow us

LONDON: China’s diesel exports rose for a second month in December, while gasoline exports climbed for a third month, as the country’s COVID outbreak limited domestic fuel demand, and refiners utilised their expanded yearly export quotas.

China exported 2.79 million tonnes of diesel in December, representing a 32.8% increase on November’s 2.10 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday. That is the highest since March 2021.

Total diesel exports for the year amounted to 10.92 million tonnes, versus 17.21 million tonnes for 2021.

Gasoline exports were 1.91 million tonnes in December, the highest since October 2020, and up from 1.49 million tonnes the month before.

Oil prices gain around 1% on optimism over China’s recovery

Total gasoline exports for 2022 stood at 12.56 million tonnes, versus 14.54 million tonnes in 2021.

Refiners continue to offload inventory abroad to make full use of their yearly export quotas after a year in which COVID-19 restrictions have choked domestic fuel demand.

Though domestic travel initially picked up after restrictions were abruptly eased at the end of November, the subsequent nationwide surge in COVID cases in December dampened domestic consumer and industrial fuel demand as people stayed home to avoid infection. To stimulate the pandemic-battered economy, the government issued an additional 13.25 million tonnes of export quota for diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, taking the total 2022 quota to 37.25 million tonnes, even with 2021’s quota.

The government recently announced its first refined product export quota for 2023 at around 19 million tonnes as it seeks to further help demand.

However, road traffic volumes in some large cities are appearing to increase. Domestic consumption of refined products, such as petrol and kerosene, is expected to pick up through the Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 21, with millions of Chinese expected to travel for the week-long holiday.

China’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports posted their first major annual decline since the country began importing it in 2006. Total LNG imports in 2022 amounted to 56.88 million tonnes - down 19.5% on 2021’s figures.

December imports came in at 6.6 million tonnes, up only marginally on November and down 13% on the year.

The drop, predicted by industry analysts, comes after a year in which pandemic restrictions curtailed manufacturing demand for the fuel. Global LNG prices, though lower in recent months, were high through much of 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, leading to a further contraction in demand from Chinese industrial consumers.

diesel diesel exports

Comments

1000 characters

China’s diesel, gasoline exports surge in Dec on quotas, weak demand

World Bank delays approval of $1.1 billion loans for Pakistan: source

KSE-100 jumps 1.2% as SBP chief’s remarks improve sentiment

Business community comes down hard on SBP governor

21st successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan: ISPR

Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine

Govt approves appointment of Ashraf Wathra as NBP board chairman

China’s COVID-19 reopening set to push 2023 oil demand to new high: IEA

Read more stories