Siberian winds pushing temperatures down across country

LAHORE: Siberian winds have gripped the country causing extreme cold spell from southern to northern parts of the country. Minimum temperature has dropped all over the country, staring from -6 in Quetta to 9 degree Celsius in Karachi, followed by 1 degree Celsius in the plains of Punjab.

Thick fog has also been swept away by strong Siberian winds, which had entered Pakistan on 15th of January and are likely to continue until 19th of the month when the intensity of cold wind would reduce substantially. An absence of foggy weather has also led to sunny days due to a rise in the temperature to 18C amidst a clear sky. However, a strong chilly wind can easily be felt even under sunshine, which becomes unbearable during the wee hours.

The humidity level has also dropped less than 20 percent from earlier 80 percent. It was recorded at 12% in the city of Lahore a day earlier. Accordingly, cold a dry weather has led to dryness on the body parts being exposed to the cold wind.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources said the Siberian wind has reached the plains of Punjab after affecting heavily to normal life in Quetta and Karachi. They said the hilly wall of Himalaya and Hindukush has saved the country from a thick layer of snow like Siberia where minimum temperature has dropped -80C.

They said a new system of westerly wind is set to enter the country by 22nd of January, which would cover the plain areas of the country again with fog. The westerly wind would again be followed by the Siberian winds for a day or so, which would lead to cold weather throughout the country.

However, it would sweep away the foggy spell in the plains of Punjab and the sky would again be crystal clear near to the end of the month of January, when the cold weather would conclude after completing spell of about 45 days. It would be followed by long day duration, which has already increased by half an hour with a change in the sun angle towards the earth. By then, they added, the temperature would also rise by about 2C, and finally the spring season would set in the country by the middle of February.

It may be noted that severe climate change impact had led to direct conversion of winter into summer season last February without experiencing spring season. However, the PMD sources are of the view that there would be no such phenomenon this time and the country would experience a rich spring season now.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023