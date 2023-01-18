ICE canola futures rise

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures edged higher on Monday in subdued trade with US markets closed for a holiday.

Limited selling to commercial markets by Canadian farmers supported prices, a trader said. The Canadian dollar hit a four-month low, making the country’s canola cheaper in theory in global markets, and lending further price support.

March canola gained 90 cents to settle at $840.90 per tonne. March-May canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 2,506 times. Euronext May rapeseed futures eased.