AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.57%)
BAFL 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DFML 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.53%)
EPCL 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.6%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.27%)
FFL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.49%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.8%)
HUBC 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
MLCF 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
NETSOL 82.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-3.96%)
OGDC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.89%)
PAEL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.8%)
PRL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.85%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-7.45%)
TELE 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
TPLP 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
TRG 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-5.5%)
UNITY 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,919 Decreased By -67.9 (-1.7%)
BR30 13,739 Decreased By -388.1 (-2.75%)
KSE100 39,770 Decreased By -553.6 (-1.37%)
KSE30 14,663 Decreased By -233.5 (-1.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says British tanks sent to Ukraine ‘will burn’

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 03:26pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday that the tanks Britain plans to send to Ukraine “will burn”, warning the West that supplying a new round of more advanced weapons to Ukraine would not change the course of the war.

Since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United States and its allies have given tens of billions of dollars’ worth of weaponry including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles and communications systems.

Britain said on Saturday it would send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as other advanced artillery support in the coming weeks.

“They are using this country as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian goals,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the British tanks.

“These tanks are burning and will burn just like the rest,” Peskov said.

Peskov said the new supplies from countries like Britain and Poland would not change the situation on the ground.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under pressure to approve an increase in international military support for Kyiv by allowing the export of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine by Germany, which makes them, and other countries that have them.

Ukraine Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine's air force

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says British tanks sent to Ukraine ‘will burn’

KSE-100 down over 650 points as political uncertainty dents sentiments

Former SCBA president Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar High Court

19th successive loss: rupee drops against US dollar

LG polls: ECP says 'process complicated, takes time to prepare results'

Monetary policy: experts expect 100bps hike in policy rate

Lotte Chemical Corp. approves proposed divestment in Pakistan unit for over $155mn

PPP will hold talks with all parties except PTI regarding Karachi mayor, says Saeed Ghani

Oil dips as China COVID case surge clouds fuel demand prospects

Global jobs growth will halve in challenging 2023: ILO

Hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash ‘nil’

Read more stories