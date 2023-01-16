AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ANF recovers over 90kg drugs in six operations, arrests three

APP Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting six counter-narcotics operations seized over 90 kg narcotics and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that the ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Jamrud to Peshawar and recovered 36 kg charras from a car intercepted near Ring Road. The ANF also arrested two accused residents of Muzaffarabad.

In another raid, the ANF recovered 36 kg charras from a double cabin vehicle intercepted near Multan-Vehari Road.

In a joint operation, the ANF and FC seized 10 kg of charras in Khyber area.

Similarly, the ANF Sindh recovered 6.3 kg suspicious material absorbed in curtains in a raid at a private courier office in Clifton area. The parcel was booked for Australia.

In another operation at Karachi International Airport, the ANF recovered over 1.2 kg Ice drug from trolley bag of a Jeddah bound passenger resident of Sukkur going on flight no SV-705.

In sixth operation, the ANF recovered 50 grams weed from a parcel received in Lahore at a private courier office from UK.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

ANF Anti Narcotics Force ANF recovers of drugs drugs

Comments

1000 characters

ANF recovers over 90kg drugs in six operations, arrests three

OMPA questions Ogra ‘discrimination’ with small OMCs

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

Caretaker setup in Punjab: Ex-judge or bureaucrat likely to become CM

IK, Elahi finalise three names

Sahiwal, Port Qasim coal-fired plants: NPCC urges CPPA-G to take up technical schedules

EPQL power generation: PPIB seeks analysis on minimum price of PEL gas

PPP, JI claim victories: LG elections marred by low turnout

LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad: ‘Low’ turnout mirrors people’s reaction: MQM-P

PM inaugurates polio drive

President directs FBR to avoid ‘futile’ litigation

Read more stories