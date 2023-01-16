ATP chief for reforms before snap polls

PESHAWAR: Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah called for taking pragmatic initiatives to bring comprehensive reforms before the conduct of snap polls in the country.

Chairing a meeting here at the party’s central secretariat on Sunday, Shah urged the government and opposition to set together and develop consensus and make consultation on a joint reforms agenda to hold fresh elections in a transparent and impartial manner. Reforms are inevitable to eliminate use of pressure, rigging and use of wealth in elections, he stressed. He added that the practice/tendency of ruining public mandate and vote for the sake of gaining personal interests should be ended forthwith.

The party chairman called for giving due respect to public mandate and vote. He asked the people to vote for a new manifesto and parties and reject looters and front men with power of their ballot.

Shah welcomed the opposition move of offering a framework to the federal government regarding holding of elections on the same day across the country. He asked the government to consider the opposition proposal seriously.

Describing the local bodies polls as the nursery of democracy, the ATP chief said political parties are running away from participating in local government elections in Karachi. He stressed the need to transfer powers to people at grassroots level. He added provision of public authorities and powers are essential to resolve issues at their doorstep. Shah hailed the Election Commission of Pakistan for sticking to holding scheduled LG polls today (Sunday) in Karachi.

Shah voiced concern over persistent uncertainty after mayhem in Punjab Assembly and now the matter of dissolving of provincial assemblies. The party chief has put the question before rulers and political parties that where they want to move the country? Faiq noticed the situation is going from bad to worse with each passing day as the economy has brought on brink of destruction while an unprecedented decrease in forex exchange reserves and SBP deposits was witnessed.

