CM says summary for KP assembly’s dissolution on Tuesday

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced that he will send a summary to Governor for dissolution of the provincial assembly on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter the KP chief minister said that following the orders of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he will send a summary to Governor for dissolution of the provincial assembly on Tuesday.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will be re-elected in the general elections and form a government with a two-thirds majority,” Mahmood Khan wrote.

Earlier, he said in his statement, “I have always said I am a humble worker of (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. I owe this office to him. I wouldn’t hesitate for a minute if he asks me to dissolve the provincial assembly.”

He mocked those who claimed he was in Lahore for consultations. “What is there to consult? How can I say ‘no’ to Imran Khan?” he questioned. “The moment I get a nod from Imran Khan, the provincial assembly will cease to exist.”

He revealed the plan while addressing a gathering where he said: “This is my last address as chief minister”. Khan said he would send the summary for dissolution of the assembly to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali shortly.

The KP chief minister, who is leader of Imran Khan-led PTI, also lashed out at the federal government for skyrocketing inflation and halting funding to the province. He claimed the federal government had stopped providing funds for the salaries of employees of the former FATA. He said no one was ready to repose trust in the coalition government internationally due to worsening situation in the country.

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi sent a summary to Governor Balighur Rehman, advising dissolution of the assembly.

Earlier, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after the dissolution of the Punjab assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly will be dissolved immediately.