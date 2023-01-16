AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India to speed up deficit reduction as fiscal target looms

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
Follow us

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India is preparing a stepped-up deficit reduction plan in its annual budget due out next month, two government officials said, holding fast to fiscal targets that will require deep spending cuts and could pose fresh risks in a slowing global economy.

Government officials had already flagged steep cuts to food and fertiliser subsidies that helped households and businesses weather the pandemic, and one of the officials added that growth in government capital investment - a key driver for one of the world’s fastest growing major economies - will also be curbed.

The two officials said the government will aim to cut its fiscal deficit to 5.8-5.9% of GDP in the year from April 1, from an estimated 6.4% in the current year, and will stick to its broader target set last year of reaching 4.5% by 2025/26.

The officials, who are familiar with discussions on the government budget that is due for release on Feb, 1, declined to be named because the discussions are confidential.

“The government is very sensitive to the fiscal deficit number and is very keen to bring it down in line with the glide path they have laid down,” one of the sources said.

With India’s currency near record lows, its quarterly current account deficit at nine-year highs and government borrowing at record amounts, the authorities have little room for error as they navigate a tough global environment of high inflation and a looming risk of recession.

The easing threat from the pandemic, economists say, gives the government some leeway to pull back on spending like subsidies, but it must walk a finer line on investment: public capital spending remains critical to sustain growth, although heavy government borrowing risks crowding out private investment.

“Indeed, the reduction in the fiscal deficit could somewhat curtail fiscal support to growth, but objectively the quality of fiscal expenditure is of greater importance,” said Yuvika Singhal, an economist at QuantEco Research.

India GDP growth deficit fiscal target

Comments

1000 characters

India to speed up deficit reduction as fiscal target looms

OMPA questions Ogra ‘discrimination’ with small OMCs

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

Caretaker setup in Punjab: Ex-judge or bureaucrat likely to become CM

IK, Elahi finalise three names

Sahiwal, Port Qasim coal-fired plants: NPCC urges CPPA-G to take up technical schedules

EPQL power generation: PPIB seeks analysis on minimum price of PEL gas

PPP, JI claim victories: LG elections marred by low turnout

LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad: ‘Low’ turnout mirrors people’s reaction: MQM-P

PM inaugurates polio drive

President directs FBR to avoid ‘futile’ litigation

Read more stories