PPP leaders call on Ch Sarwar

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Punjab Secretary General Hassan Murtaza called on former Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday. He led a delegation to the former Governor to discuss the political and economic situation of the country.

It may be noted that Ch Muhammad Sarwar is getting closer to the PPP with every passing day. Earlier, he had visited the residence of PPP South Punjab President Mahmood Ahmed Khan. Ch Sarwar has left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after developing differences with the party leadership. Since then, he has been carrying the posture of a one-man party.

There were also media reports that he was going to lead his own faction within the PTI like Jehangir Khan Tareen. However, no such development took place and he has started holding meetings with the PPP Punjab leadership in the recent past.

Both Ch Sarwar and Hassan Murtaza pondered over the situation arising out of the dissolution of the Punjab assembly in wake of the advice of Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi two days earlier.

Ch Sarwar also appreciated the role of Hassan Murtaza in the politics of Punjab. Hassan reciprocated in the same coin and appreciated his sincere approach to politics. He also lauded his role in securing the status of sister provinces both Punjab and California. Both sides agreed that there is an urgent need for political stability in Pakistan, particularly in the province of Punjab.

Hassan said the PPP Punjab was ready for participating in the elections in the province ahead.

