Election cell set up at Bilawal House

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party has established a Local Bodies Election Cell at Media Cell Bilawal House to monitor local bodies’ elections in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions, collect complaints from Party candidates and inform the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instantly for redressal.

Party leaders and candidates from the two Divisions are advised to instantly contact the election cell in case of any complaint about the polling process up to the counting and results. Senator Taj Haider will head the Election Cell.