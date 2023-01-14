AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey ready to push for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine

AFP Published 14 Jan, 2023 08:00pm
Follow us

ISTANBUL: Turkey said Saturday it was ready to push for local ceasefires in Ukraine and warned that neither Moscow nor Kyiv had the military means to “win the war”.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin conceded that it seemed unlikely that the warring sides were ready to strike an “overarching peace deal” in the coming months.

But he said that the brutal cost of fighting might soon see them reconsider and accept localised truces in specific parts of the war zone.

“Turkey is willing to push for local ceasefires and small localised de-escalations,” Kalin told reporters.

Russian missiles strike vital infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv

“Neither party is in a position to win the war militarily, on the ground.”

Erdogan has used his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate an end to the nearly 11-month war.

NATO member Turkey hosted two early rounds of peace talks and helped strike a UN-backed agreement restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

Erdogan has also held repeated rounds of phone consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky aimed at finding common ground.

Kalin said Russia was primarily interested in “security guarantees” from NATO and respect on the global stage.

“What Russia wants is to be respected as a major player and to (avoid) having NATO in their backyard,” Kalin said.

“Ukraine is not going to join NATO but they need to get enough security guarantee from Russia,” he said.

Turkey Ukraine Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey ready to push for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine

Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz to be ‘tested’ with confidence vote

PM Shehbaz urges civil servants to work hard to steer Pakistan out of challenges

Federal govt concerned over worsening law, order situation in KP: Rana Sanaullah

At least three policemen martyred in attack on police station in Peshawar

Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time

UAE’s Jaber says COP28 should be practical, leave no one behind

Russian missiles strike vital infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv

UK has 'ambition' to send tanks to Ukraine, PM Sunak tells Zelenskiy

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

Bitcoin climbs above $20,000 first time in over two months

Read more stories