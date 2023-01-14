AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2023 05:59pm
Flowers and photographs are seen as music fans pay their respect in memory of singer Lisa Marie Presley, at her birthplace in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. Photo: Reuters
Flowers and photographs are seen as music fans pay their respect in memory of singer Lisa Marie Presley, at her birthplace in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: Singer Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father Elvis Presley, the 'King of Rock 'n' Roll,' a representative for her daughter said on Friday.

Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home.

"Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," said a representative for her 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough, an actress. She is also survived by twin 14-year-old daughters Finley and Harper.

Two days earlier, Lisa Marie Presley had appeared with her mother Priscilla Presley at the Golden Globe Awards, where actor Austin Butler won the best actor award for portraying her father in the film 'Elvis' and paid tribute to both women in his acceptance speech.

"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler said in a statement on Friday.

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Benjamin Keough died in 2020 at age 27, a death ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County coroner.

Lisa Marie Presley remembered her son in an essay this year for People magazine that she posted on Instagram, describing herself as "destroyed" by his death.

As the only daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie became the owner of her father's Graceland mansion, a popular tourist attraction in the city. She was nine when Elvis died there of heart failure in August 1977, aged 42.

Elvis Presley and other members of his family are buried at Graceland's Meditation Garden.

Tributes to Lisa Marie Presley continued to pour in on Friday.

"Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace," Baz Luhrmann, the director of 'Elvis', said on Instagram.

"Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world."

In the celebrity spotlight since her birth, Lisa Marie began her own music career with a 2003 debut album 'To Whom It May Concern.'

That was followed by 2005's 'Now What,' and both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart. A third album, 'Storm and Grace,' was released in 2012. Singer Billy Idol posted a picture of them together on Twitter and said she had been "very loving 2 me", adding, "In Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special."

Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her mother, daughter Riley Keough, and 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Elvis Presley Lisa Marie Presley

Comments

1000 characters

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

At least three policemen martyred in attack on police station in Peshawar

Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time

UAE’s Jaber says COP28 should be practical, leave no one behind

Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

Bitcoin climbs above $20,000 first time in over two months

Nepra approves hike in KE tariff under QTA

Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Federal govt says sufficient wheat stocks available

‘Questionable’ write-offs: KE brushes aside ‘assumptions’

Read more stories