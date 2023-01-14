PSL-8: Tetra Pak Pakistan partners with Islamabad United

ISLAMABAD: Tetra Pak Pakistan on Friday announced the renewal of their partnership with Islamabad United as its official nutrition partner during the upcoming season 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to kick off on February 13.

The agreement was signed during a special ceremony hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore on January 12. Since 2019, Tetra Pak has remained the official nutrition partner of Islamabad United for PSL making it the fifth time this year for this continued partnership. The ceremony was attended by top officials from both sides.

Through this collaboration, Tetra Pak aims to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of consuming safe and healthy packaged milk and its importance to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

While commenting on this partnership, Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan said that the safe and healthy milk is the most ideal form of nourishment especially to regain lost energy after a vigorous activity or exercise. Our collaboration with Islamabad United increases awareness about the importance of safe and healthy milk consumption in our lives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023