AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
UAE bourses track oil prices higher

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:44pm
Stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates rose on Friday, in line with oil prices and global equities, as hopes of demand growth in top oil importer China boosted investor sentiment and slowing inflation trend in the United States eased aggressive rate hike fears.

Oil, a key catalyst for Gulf’s financial market, was up $0.74, or 0.88%, to $84.78 a barrel by 1106GMT.

Abu Dhabi’s share index advanced 0.6%, extending gains to the second session as real estate developer Aldar Properties jumped 2.9%, while fertiliser maker Fertiglobe rose 2.3%.

Gulf stocks skid ahead of US inflation data

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.3%, supported by gains in banking and real state sector stocks as sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank was up 1.8% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties added 0.5%.

Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss said the Dubai stock market remained relatively stable after U.S. inflation figures came out as expected.

 ABU DHABI     up 0.6% to 10,151
 DUBAI         rose 0.3% to 3,324
