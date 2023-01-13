Extra time sought to fix prices of Naan, Roti

LAHORE: Following a protest demonstration staged by the Mutthida Naan Roti Association in front of the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, the district administration Lahore has sought two days time for taking decision to increase the prices of roti and naan in line with the increase in wheat and fine prices.

The Association’s representatives and demonstrators were claiming that due to sharp increase in wheat prices they cannot sell roti at Rs 14 per piece and naan at Rs 25 per piece.

They asked the government to control the prices of flour and fine. They warned if the prices were not brought down they would increase the roti prices to Rs 25 and naan to Rs 35 per piece.

AC City Muhammad Murtaza while talking to media persons on this occasion said it was the top priority of the administration to provide relief to the masses.

