Sindh govt trying to ease energy crisis, says minister

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh said on Thursday that the provincial government was playing its full role in solving the energy crisis in the country.

“Providing eco-friendly and affordable electricity to the people through alternative energy is our top priority,” he said while addressing at a review meeting on the provision of solar power to 200,000 homes in the province.

Energy Secretary Abubakar Madani, Project Director Sindh Solar Energy Qazi Mahfooz, representatives of solar home suppliers’ companies working on the project and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

The minister said that the Sindh government kept providing cheap electricity to its villages as a priority project.

“For the completion of these projects, the Sindh government has arranged financial resources with the support of the World Bank,” he added.

He said that the provincial government wanted to start and complete the solar power supply to 200,00 houses as soon as possible.

In the meeting, the minister was informed about the economic difficulties in the supply of technical equipment by the solar home system suppliers.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that provision of facilities to the people of the province was the first priority of the Sindh government and provision of environment-friendly electricity was part of the initial plans.

He said that the provincial government wanted to complete the solar home project on an emergency basis, adding that all obstacles would be removed and the project would be completed within the stipulated period.

