ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the National Assembly on January 16 (Monday) at 5pm.

The president summoned the session of the National Assembly under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The members of the lower house of parliament may discuss the current economic and political issues as well as rehabilitation in flood-affected areas of the country during the session.

