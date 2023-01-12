AVN 68.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.65%)
EPCL 44.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.02%)
FFL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.33%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
KAPCO 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.32%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 26.71 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.03%)
MLCF 21.64 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
NETSOL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
OGDC 87.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.5%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PPL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.53%)
UNITY 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 24.9 (0.61%)
BR30 14,612 Increased By 85.4 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,099 Increased By 340.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 15,235 Increased By 94.2 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

AFP Published 12 Jan, 2023 12:23pm
Follow us

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“Samir Aouni Harbi Aslan, 41, was killed after he was wounded by a bullet of the Israeli occupation army that penetrated his chest during the aggression on Qalandia camp” for Palestinian refugees near Ramallah, the ministry said.

The Israeli army said it was checking the incident, but did not immediately provide any information.

Aslan is the third Palestinian to have been killed in the occupied West Bank in 24 hours, and the seventh since the start of the year.

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians

On Wednesday, an Israeli civilian shot dead a 19-year-old Palestinian following an attempted stabbing attack near a settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier that day, a militant from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’ Fatah movement, was killed during armed clashes with the Israeli army in Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

The swearing in last month of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, has sparked fears of a military escalation in the occupied West Bank which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Last year was the deadliest in the occupied West Bank since United Nations records began in 2005, with more than 150 Palestinians killed, the world body said in December.

Also read

MENA occupied West Bank Nablus RAMALLAH Israel kills Palestinian Israeli occupation army Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade Samir Aouni Harbi Aslan

Comments

1000 characters

Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Oil rises on China demand hopes; upcoming US inflation data caps gains

Global LNG volumes hit record high, Europe crowds out Pakistan, others

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap

Geneva pledges: PM vows 3rd party validation of spending

KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment

Read more stories