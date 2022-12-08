AGL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

AFP Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 02:21pm
NABLUS: Israeli forces killed three Palestinians on Thursday in the flashpoint city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"Three killed by bullets from the Israeli occupation during its aggression in Jenin at dawn today," the Palestinian health ministry reported.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request to comment on their latest aggression in Jenin, one of the near-daily raids across the occupied West Bank launched in the wake of attacks earlier this year.

A surge in violence this year has seen at least 150 Palestinians and 26 Israelis killed across the West Bank, Israel and the contested city of Jerusalem.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank raid, Palestinians say

The toll includes more than 40 Palestinians killed in the Jenin area during Israeli forces operations, including children as young as 12, and veteran Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Israel has occupied the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem since the 1967 Six-Day War.

