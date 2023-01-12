Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office said on Wednesday that the British authorities have not officially shared any information with regard to the reported incident at London’s Heathrow Airport in which the British police seized a package containing uranium, allegedly to have originated in Pakistan.

“We have seen the media reports. No information to this effect has been shared with us officially. We are confident that the reports are not factual,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in response to media queries about the reported incident.

According to media reports, British police said on Tuesday that they had opened an investigation into a package containing uranium that was seized at Heathrow Airport.

“The package was discovered by border agents during a routine search on December 29,” the British police was quoted by British media outlets which also claimed that the package had allegedly originated in Pakistan and arrived on a flight from Oman.

“I want to reassure the public that the amount of contaminated material was extremely small and has been assessed by experts as posing no threat to the public,” police commander Richard Smith was quoted to have stated, adding: “Although our investigation remains ongoing, from our inquiries so far, it does not appear to be linked to any direct threat.”

