Sepco asked to expedite electrification of Sukkur villages

Press Release Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Wednesday directed the Sukkur Electric Supply Corporation (Sepco) to speed up the work of electrification of the villages in Sukkur.

Presiding over a meeting with the Sepco high-ups at the energy department, he expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of electrification work and said that the performance of the officers would be evaluated in the light of timely completion of electrification work.

Sepco Board Chairman Agha Lal Baksh, chief executive officer and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

