Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2023 06:49am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (January 11, 2023).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 10-01-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,000        235        20,235        19,735       +500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,434        252        21,686        21,150       +536/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton Cotton prices Cotton Spot Rates KCA spot rates cotton rates cotton markets

