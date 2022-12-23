CM Punjab de-notification: Parvez Elahi moves LHC

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi filed on Friday a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s orders de-notifying him as the province’s chief minister, Aaj News reported.

On Thursday, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman de-notified Elahi after his failure to get a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Following this, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected the governor’s action, saying that it has no legal status.

In his petition, Elahi said that the move is “unconstitutional, unlawful and of no legal effect”.

The petition said that Rehman’s order for the vote of confidence and the de-notification was passed “without lawful authority and are of no legal effect”.

Elahi also prayed that it may kindly be declared that the he does not cease to hold his office of chief minister Punjab.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan has said that voting on no-confidence motion would be conducted in the first week of January. He said that Rehman cannot de-notify Elahi whether the assembly is in session or not.

The speaker said that if the governor de-notified the chief minister he would send that letter to the president.

He further said that in his letter the Punjab governor, he had talked about a no-confidence motion against CM Elahi. He had also talked about assigning of ministry to Khyal Ahmed and about Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, which were internal matters of the PTI.

He said that in his response to the governor’s letter, he had written that according to Article 130(7), the governor has to convene a new session and that the governor could not call a new session during the ongoing session. He said that his reply had been sent to the governor.