Indian shares edge lower; CPI data in focus

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday as traders waited for domestic and US consumer price data later in the week to offer cues on central banks' interest rate-hike plans.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% to 17,877.65 as of 9:22 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.22% at 59,980.59.

While recent remarks from US Federal Reserve officials pointed to the central bank's need to remain aggressive on rate hikes, market participants will wait to see what inflation levels at home and in the US are at.

The US consumer prices index report on Thursday is expected to show some moderation in year-on-year prices in December.

India's retail inflation held steady last month, staying within the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone for a second month, a Reuters poll of economists found. The data is also due on Thursday.

Indian shares fall

In domestic trading, IT stocks, among top gainers, climbed 0.56% after tech-heavy Nasdaq ended 1% higher overnight.

Adani Wilmar climbed 2.6%. The edible oil maker said its sales would grow in high single digits in the third quarter on strong demand.