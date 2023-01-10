AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fed official sees chance to lower inflation without major downturn

AFP Published January 10, 2023
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US unemployment has stayed low despite rising interest rates and easing inflation, representing a "hopeful sign" that consumer prices can come down without a significant downturn, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday.

The central bank has raised interest rates multiple times last year to rein in decades-high inflation, working to cool the world's biggest economy while trying not to tip it into recession.

Slowing the economy typically means that job creation also decelerates, as borrowing becomes more expensive.

But Fed governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday that "unemployment has remained low as we have tightened monetary policy and made progress in lowering inflation," in a prepared speech to an event in Florida.

"I take this as a hopeful sign that we can succeed in lowering inflation without a significant economic downturn," she added.

Last week, Labor Department figures showed that job gains remained robust in December while the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 percent.

US inflation has not ‘turned the corner yet’, IMF official warns

This comes despite an aggressive campaign by the Fed, which has raised interest rates rapidly from close to zero to 4.25-4.50 percent.

Bowman said she is encouraged by the strength of the job market, along with low debt levels among households.

"Low debt and strong balance sheets together with the strong labor market mean that consumers and businesses can continue to spend even as economic growth slows," she said.

But she warned that the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee will continue raising interest rates as there remains much work to do to lower inflation.

The benchmark lending rate will likely have to remain at a "sufficiently restrictive" level for some time to restore price stability, she said.

She also touched on crypto activities, adding that the Fed and banking agencies will continue focusing on this area "in light of the significant risks" they may pose.

Without hindering innovation, "we are thinking through some of these issues and what a regulatory approach could look like," Bowman said.

US US Federal Reserve US unemployment US inflation US interest rate Michelle Bowman

Comments

1000 characters

Fed official sees chance to lower inflation without major downturn

Deterioration in ties with Afghan govt could lead to ‘never-ending’ war against terrorism: Imran

15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar

MBS directs to study augmenting Saudi Arabia’s investments in Pakistan to reach $10bn: SPA

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

India’s Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel’s Haifa Port for $1.15bn

PM Shehbaz to visit UAE for advancement of bilateral trade, investment

KSE-100 rises 0.73% on Geneva pledges

Mickey Arthur declines PCB's offer to become Pakistan head coach

'Non-availability of imported raw material': Diamond Industries suspends operations

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

Read more stories