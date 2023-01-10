AVN 70.09 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.62%)
Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

  • Directs them to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000
BR Web Desk Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 11:50am
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued on Tuesday bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in cases related to the contempt of the ECP, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing today, a four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani rejected the pleas of PTI leaders seeking an exemption from appearing before the electoral body.

The commission issued arrest warrants for the politicians against surety bonds worth Rs50,000. The hearing has been adjourned till January 17.

SC allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, other PTI leaders

Last week, the Supreme Court (SC) had allowed the ECP to continue its proceedings against Imran and other PTI leaders.

During the hearing, the SC said that the proceedings initiated by the ECP have been allowed to continue, it was reported. However, the apex court restrained the ECP from passing final orders under Section 10 of the Election Act, 2017.

Last year, the ECP issued contempt notices against the PTI leaders for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner and the ECP. The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels.

PTI challenged the notices before different high courts – Lahore High Court, LHC Rawalpindi bench, Sindh High Court and the Islamabad High Court – on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017 was against the Constitution.

As per the Election Act 2017, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly.

Contempt of ECP: SC issues notices to Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry

Addressing different public rallies, Khan has alleged on several occasions that incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja is “biased” against the PTI and is allegedly supporting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

