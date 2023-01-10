Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

GENEVA: Pakistan reiterated its commitment to completing a programme with the International Monetary Fund in a meeting on the sidelines of a climate conference in Geneva on Monday, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and IMF officials “discussed challenges to regional economies in the wake of climate change,” according to the statement following the meeting’s conclusion. “(The) finance minister reiterated the commitment to complete the Fund program,” it added.

IMF says its delegation expected to meet Finance Minister Dar on sidelines of Geneva conference

“It was a good meeting but I do not have any statements to make,” Athanasios Arvanitis, deputy director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, told Reuters immediately after it ended.

The IMF has yet to approve the release of $1.1 billion originally due to be disbursed in November last year, leaving Pakistan with only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month’s imports.