Subdued business on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 2,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi cotton is Rs 20,500 per maund.

Around 400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 20,400 per maund (conditional) and 1310 bales of Dharan Wala were sold at Rs 19,400 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

