vivo launches new V series smartphones

Published 09 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: vivo launched its latest V series smartphones — V25 5G and V25e in Pakistan. Following the immense popularity of the V23 series, vivo is once again ready to take the industry by storm through its newly launched smartphones. For these newly launched devices, vivo has continued its partnership with Pakistan Cricket Team’s Captain and Number One Batsman in the country — as Brand Ambassador for V25 5G and V25e.

On this occasion, Babar Azam shared his sentiments about vivo and its latest V25 5G and V25e smart phones, “I’m delighted to continue my partnership with vivo, a global smart phone brand that is loved by the youth of country and is strongly committed to bringing global technology and innovation to the people of Pakistan. I am a big fan of vivo smart phones’ design and its amazing camera technology and am very thrilled about the launch of the new vivo V25 series.”

The newly added V25 5G and V25e offer a flawless combination of elegant yet innovative design, outstanding camera capabilities, powerful performance, and an upgraded experience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

