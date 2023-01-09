AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Pakistan

10kg flour bags will be available at official rate: Elahi

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2023 06:01am
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi stated that monthly official quota for the flour mills has been doubly increased to ensure availability of wheat and flour adding that sale points have also been doubled across the province. 10 kg flour bags will be available at official rate on daily basis across Punjab.

CM apprised that flour mills will be released 26 thousand tonnes official wheat more than their demand adding that prices of local wheat and flour will decrease significantly by increasing the official quota.

CM highlighted that Punjab government is providing subsidy to a common man under Ehsaas Programme so that this benefit can reach up to cities and villages of the province. CM intimated that poor people are being granted targeted subsidy for the provision of wheat at subsidized rates under Punjab Ehsaas Programme.

CM emphasized that Punjab government is already ensuring provision of flour to the deserving persons at subsidized rates through Ehsaas Programme. CM informed that inclusion in the Ehsaas Programme to get targeted subsidy on flour can be availed through CNIC number. CM underscored that all essential steps are being taken to ensure provision of flour to the people at the provincial and district level at a fixed price.

