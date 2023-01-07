AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Polyester, other goods: DGCV Karachi revises import values upward

Sohail Sarfraz Published January 7, 2023 Updated January 7, 2023 08:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General Customs Valuation Karachi has revised upward customs values on the import of polyester/ viscose spun yarn, blends and bleached/ unbleached kraft liner board and paper from Japan, USA, China, Australia, Sweden, Austria, France, Germany, Belgium, Finland, UK, Ireland, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

In this connection, the directorate issued two valuation rulings on Friday.

Under these two new rulings, the customs values have been raised for the assessment of duties and taxes on the import of bleached/ unbleached kraft liner board and paper and polyester/ viscose spun yarn and its blends.

According to the ruling (6 of 2023), the Customs values of bleached/unbleached kraft liner board and paper have been determined in line with the international prices.

Earlier, the customs values of bleached/ unbleached kraft liner board and paper were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act 1909 vide Valuation Ruling No 14161 2020.

Yarn merchants urge govt not to impose RD

However, different stakeholders requested to re-determine Customs values afresh in line with values prevalent in the international market. Therefore, an exercise has been undertaken by the Directorate to determine the same. Analysis/ exercise were done to determine Customs Values. In this regard, 90 days’ clearance data has been retrieved and the same has been scrutinized. Subsequently, prices retrieved, front the international publication showing price/ trend of the subject goods in the international market, have been examined.

Through another ruling (2 of 2023), the Customs values of polyester spun yarn, viscose spun yarn and blends have been determined.

Background of the valuation issue revealed that the customs values of polyester spun yarn, viscose spun yarn, acrylic spun yarn and blends were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No582/2021.

Representation was received from Pakistan Yarn Merchant Association (PYMA), for revision/re-determination of Customs values for the subject items. As the values of subject goods had shown varying trends in the international market, the customs values so determined were not reflective of prevailing prices in the international market; therefore, an exercise has been undertaken by this Directorate to determine the same.

Therefore, the customs values for spun yarns (polyester, viscose and blends thereof) shall be assessed to duty/ taxes at the specified customs values.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton customs international market PYMA Customs values import values yarns

Comments

1000 characters

Polyester, other goods: DGCV Karachi revises import values upward

IMF team due in a couple of days, says PM: Businesspeople urged to support govt’s energy plan

Economic challenges: Dar has failed to provide any roadmap: Tarin

Pakistan: Weekly SPI sharply up 1.09pc

Pakistan fully committed to IMF programme: PM

Pace of domestic debt accumulation accelerates

Imran accuses establishment of abandoning neutrality

Challenge of terrorism: PM for enhanced institutional coordination

Economy: EAG underscores need for reforms

Insurance industry: SECP chief for improving service standards

Read more stories