AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (6.09%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.32%)
DFML 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
EPCL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.21%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
FFL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
HUBC 61.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KAPCO 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.84%)
LOTCHEM 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
MLCF 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.22%)
NETSOL 90.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.75%)
OGDC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.39%)
PAEL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PPL 76.20 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (6.59%)
PRL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.38%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.74%)
TELE 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.66%)
TRG 116.35 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.69%)
UNITY 14.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gauff charges into Auckland semis, dismisses court controversy

AFP Published 06 Jan, 2023 04:32pm
Follow us

AUCKLAND: Top seed Coco Gauff cruised into the semi-finals at Auckland on Friday, continuing her strong preparations for the Australian Open.

After the win, the American sprang to the defence of the tournament’s indoor courts following stinging criticism from an injured Emma Raducanu who called the surface “incredibly slick” and “very slippery”.

“To be stopped by a freak injury, rolling an ankle, is pretty disappointing,” Raducanu said after she retired with the injury during her second-round match against Viktoria Kuzmova

“So to be honest it’s not a surprise that this happens to someone,” the former US Open winner added, with her participation at the upcoming Australian Open in doubt.

But Gauff said she had no problems playing indoors after taking just 73 minutes for her 6-3, 6-2 victory over China’s Zhu Lin who had earlier knocked out Venus Williams.

“They’re a little bit faster than outdoors, but that’s to be expected. For the most part they’re fine,” she said.

“I want to be outside (but) the faster the courts I can play on, especially preparing for the (Australian Open), will help me when going to move to slower courts.”

Gauff won nearly 90 percent of her first-service points against Zhu, fired eight aces and never faced a break point in the match.

Sabalenka, Nishioka power into Adelaide semi-finals

In the semi-finals, she will play seventh-seed Danka Kovinic from Montenegro who rolled Kuzmova 6-3, 6-2.

Canadian third seed Leylah Fernandez, surprisingly knocked out in the quarter-finals by Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure, also defended the playing surface as heavy rain again forced the players off the outdoor courts.

Fernandez, who lost the 2021 US Open final to Raducanu, was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Bonaventure but said she was unfazed about moving indoors.

“What we got is a court, net and a tennis ball. That’s all we need. I’m just glad that we have the opportunity to play tennis and to get the tournament going,” she said.

Bonaventure will play Spain’s Rebeka Masarova who beat Karolina Muchova 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/2).

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said the indoor courts had been checked and were up to international standards.

“Injuries happen all the time. It could have happened on outdoor courts as well. We feel bad about the situation but the courts are fit to play.”

Australian Open Coco Gauff

Comments

1000 characters

Gauff charges into Auckland semis, dismisses court controversy

13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill's indictment

Pakistan Business Council urges stakeholders to seek debt waivers

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Sarfaraz’s half-century stalls New Zealand victory bid in Pakistan Test

India to host virtual summit of some 120 developing countries in January

Oil prices firm on China demand hopes

Lowering inflation top priority for South Asia: India central bank chief

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Read more stories