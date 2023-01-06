AVN 69.90 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (4.16%)
Jan 06, 2023
Japan, UK to sign reciprocal access agreement for military officers

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 11:47am
TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will sign a reciprocal access agreement for military officers with British counterpart Rishi Sunak next week, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.

The agreement, which relaxes immigration controls for military officers, aims to strengthen security ties between the two countries to counter rising threats from Russia and China, Yomiuri said, citing multiple unnamed government sources.

Japan, Britain and Italy last month announced a joint project to develop next-generation jet fighters, marking Japan’s first major industrial defence collaboration beyond the United States since World War Two.

Japan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s

Kishida is set to visit the United Kingdom on Jan. 10-11, during a tour to Group of Seven countries that includes France, Italy, Canada and the United States.

