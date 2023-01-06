AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Nikkei index rebounds on US gains

AFP Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
TOKYO: Tokyo’s blue-chip stocks advanced Thursday following Wall Street gains as markets shrugged off messaging from the Federal Reserve reiterating its commitment to lowering inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.40 percent, or 103.94 points, to 25,820.80, while the broader Topix index trimmed earlier gains but closed up 0.04 percent, or 0.75 points, at 1,868.90.

The market enjoyed a surge after the opening bell as investors cheered the overnight gains of US shares.

“Investors were encouraged by falls in bond yields in Europe and the US as well as China’s economic reopening. They were having a fresh look at high-tech and other shares that had been sold down until now,” IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

However, the market became locked in a narrow range in the afternoon session, with sellers outnumbering buyers.

Internationally, investors are keeping their eyes on Federal Reserve and betting that the peak of inflation has already passed.

“The market believes interest rates are expected to top out by mid-2023, with goods inflation moderating amid retail discounting,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a note. “So, barring a resurgence in resource prices, particularly oil, inflation data suggests we have passed peak even if the current trend looks unfriendly.”

