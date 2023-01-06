AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nifty ends below 18,000 as Bajaj Finance weighs

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

BENGALURUL India’s bluechip Nifty 50 index ended below the 18,000 mark for the first time in nearly two weeks on Thursday as Bajaj Finance’s disappointing quarterly update sparked a selloff in the high-flying financials sector.

The Nifty 50 index finished 0.28% lower at 17,992.15, closing under the key 18,000-mark for the first time since Dec. 23. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.50% to 60,353.27.

Bajaj Finance tumbled 7.17% after reporting moderate growth in new loans and assets under management for the third quarter.

That dragged the heavyweight financials sector down 1.18%, marking its steepest fall in about two weeks. The index has outpaced the broader markets’ growth for much of last year and was among the best-performing of the 13 major sectors.

“Since the largest financials firm (Bajaj Finance) is pointing at subdued growth, it has had a ripple effect on other financials,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retailed research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Khemka also said there was caution across segments in the market ahead of the earnings season, which kicks off next week with IT companies’ quarterly results. However, the losses were not broad-based, with eight of the 13 main sectors ending higher and 33 of the Nifty 50 finishing in the green.

The Nifty 50 has mostly traded between its 50-day and 100-day moving averages – separated by about 400 points – for 10 straight sessions.

Nifty 50 index Bajaj Finance

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Nifty ends below 18,000 as Bajaj Finance weighs

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Economy: PBC team meets PM, offers suggestions

Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’

PTI chairmanship: ECP restrained from acting against IK

Edible oil: SBP, MoF urged to ask banks to open LCs

Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

TT charges against home remittances: Process of reimbursement streamlined

ST collected from consumers: Businesspeople urged to deposit entire amount in exchequer

SECP chief says PMEX-rural economy linkage to be created through reforms

Read more stories