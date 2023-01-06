Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 05, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Al Disc High Trans Maritime 02-01-2023 Soor II Speed Diesel (Pvt) Ltd B-2/B-3 Dsm Load Crystal Sea Services Castor Cement (Pvt) Ltd 02-01-2023 B-4 Venture Disc Bulk Shipping Goal Urea Agencies 30-12-2022 Pvt Ltd B-5 Aitus Disc Pakistan National Urea Ship Corpt 30-12-2022 B-10 Arman 10 Load Tradelink 03-01-2023 Rice International B-11/B-12 Lofty Disc General Legend Shipping & Mountain Cargo Logistics Pvt 05-01-2023 B-14/B-15 Athina Disc Ocean Services 02-01-2023 Carras Canola (Pvt) Ltd B-16/B-17 M Disc Eastwind Shipping Confidante Scrap Company 05-01-2023 Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Lian Hua Disc General Cosco Shipping Song Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd 04-01-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2/Sapt-3 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping Thailand Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd 04-01-2023 Sapt-4 Tsingtao Disc Load Hapag-Lloyd Express Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd 04-01-2023 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Hansa 05-01-2023 D/14352 Mogas Gac Pakistan Sealancer (Pvt) Ltd Oocl Le 05-01-2023 D/1200 Chemical Oocl Pakistan Havre (Pvt) Ltd Traveller 05-01-2023 D/L Container Facilities Shiping Ag. Pvt Ltd Celsius 06-01-2023 D/L Container Alpine Marine Montreal Services (Pvt) Ltd Msc Rita 06-01-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Northern 06-01-2023 D/510 General Hapag-Lloyd Dexterity Cargo Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Marianne 06-01-2023 L/6 Package Gulf Maritime Danica Services Pak Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cape Fulmar 05-01-2023 Container Ship - Brave Commander 05-01-2023 Wheat - Kmtc Colombo 05-01-2023 Container Ship - M.T.Mardan 05-01-2023 Tanker - New Noble 05-01-2023 General Cargo - Supreme Valor 05-01-2023 Clinkers - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Atlants PKE Alpine Dec. 31, 2022 Trade ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Gion Palm Alpine Jan. 04, 2023 Trader oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers GAC Jan. 04, 2023 Chicago ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al- LNG GSA Jan. 04, 2023 Wajbah ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Leni Wheat PNSC Jan. 01, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Conti Chivalry Containers MSC Pak Jan. 05, 2023 Hansa Sealancer Gasoline GAC - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Chicago Containers GAC Jan. 05, 2023 Al-Wajbah LNG GSA - Leni Wheat PNSC - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Navios Constellation Containers Hapag Lloyd Jan. 05, 2023 Elise Mogas Transmarine - Ahtina Carras Conal Seed Ocean Services Waiting for barth Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind - Star Piera Soyabean East Wind - Ifestos Canola Seed Alpine - Xin Yang Hai Canola Seed Ocean Services - Sanmar Songbird Gas oil Alpine - Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services - Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services - Kokako Palm oil Alpine - Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine - ST Onxy Palm oil Alpine - SC Falcon Palm oil Alpine - Ocean Pioneer Palm oil Alpine - Levantes Wheat Bulk Shipping - Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine - Chem Sinyoo Palm oil Alpine - Bai Lu Zuo Mogas Transmarine - Global Lady Bitumen Transmarine - Zheng Hai Palm oil Alpine - Margarita Mogas Transmarine - Qurania Luck Wheat Posidon - =============================================================================

