KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 05, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Al Disc High Trans Maritime 02-01-2023
Soor II Speed Diesel (Pvt) Ltd
B-2/B-3 Dsm Load Crystal Sea Services
Castor Cement (Pvt) Ltd 02-01-2023
B-4 Venture Disc Bulk Shipping
Goal Urea Agencies 30-12-2022
Pvt Ltd
B-5 Aitus Disc Pakistan National
Urea Ship
Corpt 30-12-2022
B-10 Arman 10 Load Tradelink 03-01-2023
Rice International
B-11/B-12 Lofty Disc General Legend Shipping &
Mountain Cargo Logistics Pvt 05-01-2023
B-14/B-15 Athina Disc Ocean Services 02-01-2023
Carras Canola (Pvt) Ltd
B-16/B-17 M Disc Eastwind Shipping
Confidante Scrap Company 05-01-2023
Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21 Lian Hua Disc General Cosco Shipping
Song Cargo Line Pak
Pvt Ltd 04-01-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-3 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Thailand Container Line Pak
Pvt Ltd 04-01-2023
Sapt-4 Tsingtao Disc Load Hapag-Lloyd
Express Container Pakistan
(Pvt) Ltd 04-01-2023
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Hansa 05-01-2023 D/14352 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Sealancer (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Le 05-01-2023 D/1200 Chemical Oocl Pakistan
Havre (Pvt) Ltd
Traveller 05-01-2023 D/L Container Facilities Shiping
Ag. Pvt Ltd
Celsius 06-01-2023 D/L Container Alpine Marine
Montreal Services (Pvt) Ltd
Msc Rita 06-01-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Northern 06-01-2023 D/510 General Hapag-Lloyd
Dexterity Cargo Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Marianne 06-01-2023 L/6 Package Gulf Maritime
Danica Services Pak Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cape Fulmar 05-01-2023 Container Ship -
Brave
Commander 05-01-2023 Wheat -
Kmtc
Colombo 05-01-2023 Container Ship -
M.T.Mardan 05-01-2023 Tanker -
New Noble 05-01-2023 General Cargo -
Supreme
Valor 05-01-2023 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Atlants PKE Alpine Dec. 31, 2022
Trade
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Gion Palm Alpine Jan. 04, 2023
Trader oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers GAC Jan. 04, 2023
Chicago
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Al- LNG GSA Jan. 04, 2023
Wajbah
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Leni Wheat PNSC Jan. 01, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Conti Chivalry Containers MSC Pak Jan. 05, 2023
Hansa
Sealancer Gasoline GAC -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Chicago Containers GAC Jan. 05, 2023
Al-Wajbah LNG GSA -
Leni Wheat PNSC -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Navios
Constellation Containers Hapag Lloyd Jan. 05, 2023
Elise Mogas Transmarine -
Ahtina
Carras Conal Seed Ocean Services Waiting for barth
Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind -
Star Piera Soyabean East Wind -
Ifestos Canola Seed Alpine -
Xin Yang
Hai Canola Seed Ocean Services -
Sanmar
Songbird Gas oil Alpine -
Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services -
Star
Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services -
Kokako Palm oil Alpine -
Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine -
ST Onxy Palm oil Alpine -
SC Falcon Palm oil Alpine -
Ocean
Pioneer Palm oil Alpine -
Levantes Wheat Bulk Shipping -
Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine -
Chem
Sinyoo Palm oil Alpine -
Bai Lu Zuo Mogas Transmarine -
Global Lady Bitumen Transmarine -
Zheng Hai Palm oil Alpine -
Margarita Mogas Transmarine -
Qurania Luck Wheat Posidon -
=============================================================================
