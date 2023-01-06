AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 05, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Al             Disc High      Trans Maritime     02-01-2023
                  Soor II        Speed Diesel   (Pvt) Ltd
B-2/B-3           Dsm            Load           Crystal Sea Services
                  Castor         Cement         (Pvt) Ltd          02-01-2023
B-4               Venture        Disc           Bulk Shipping
                   Goal          Urea           Agencies           30-12-2022
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-5               Aitus          Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Urea           Ship
                                                Corpt              30-12-2022
B-10              Arman 10       Load           Tradelink          03-01-2023
                                 Rice           International
B-11/B-12         Lofty          Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                  Mountain       Cargo          Logistics Pvt      05-01-2023
B-14/B-15         Athina         Disc           Ocean Services     02-01-2023
                  Carras         Canola         (Pvt) Ltd
B-16/B-17         M              Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                  Confidante     Scrap          Company            05-01-2023
                                                Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Lian Hua       Disc General   Cosco Shipping
                  Song           Cargo          Line Pak
                                                Pvt Ltd            04-01-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-3     Cosco          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping
                  Thailand       Container      Line Pak
                                                Pvt Ltd            04-01-2023
Sapt-4            Tsingtao       Disc Load      Hapag-Lloyd
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
                                                (Pvt) Ltd          04-01-2023
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Hansa             05-01-2023     D/14352 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
Sealancer                                                           (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Le           05-01-2023     D/1200 Chemical                Oocl Pakistan
Havre                                                               (Pvt) Ltd
Traveller         05-01-2023     D/L Container             Facilities Shiping
                                                                  Ag. Pvt Ltd
Celsius           06-01-2023     D/L Container                  Alpine Marine
Montreal                                                   Services (Pvt) Ltd
Msc Rita          06-01-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Northern          06-01-2023     D/510 General                    Hapag-Lloyd
Dexterity                        Cargo                     Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Marianne          06-01-2023     L/6 Package                    Gulf Maritime
Danica                                                       Services Pak Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cape Fulmar       05-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
Brave
Commander         05-01-2023     Wheat                                      -
Kmtc
Colombo           05-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
M.T.Mardan        05-01-2023     Tanker                                     -
New Noble         05-01-2023     General Cargo                              -
Supreme
Valor             05-01-2023     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Atlants        PKE            Alpine          Dec. 31, 2022
                  Trade
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Gion           Palm           Alpine          Jan. 04, 2023
                  Trader         oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     GAC             Jan. 04, 2023
                  Chicago
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-            LNG            GSA             Jan. 04, 2023
                  Wajbah
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Leni           Wheat          PNSC            Jan. 01, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Conti Chivalry    Containers     MSC Pak                        Jan. 05, 2023
Hansa
Sealancer         Gasoline       GAC                                        -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Chicago           Containers     GAC                            Jan. 05, 2023
Al-Wajbah         LNG            GSA                                        -
Leni              Wheat          PNSC                                       -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Navios
Constellation     Containers     Hapag Lloyd                    Jan. 05, 2023
Elise             Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Ahtina
Carras            Conal Seed     Ocean Services             Waiting for barth
Chrysanthi S      Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Star Piera        Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Ifestos           Canola Seed    Alpine                                     -
Xin Yang
Hai               Canola Seed    Ocean Services                             -
Sanmar
Songbird          Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Mega Benefit      Conala         Ocean Services                             -
Star
Jeannette         Conala Seed    Ocean Services                             -
Kokako            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Hua Wei 8         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
ST Onxy           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
SC Falcon         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ocean
Pioneer           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Levantes          Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
Mild Bloom        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Chem
 Sinyoo           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Bai Lu Zuo        Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Global Lady       Bitumen        Transmarine                                -
Zheng Hai         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Margarita         Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Qurania Luck      Wheat          Posidon                                    -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

