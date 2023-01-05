AVN 67.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
BOP 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 47.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.99%)
EPCL 45.34 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.25%)
FCCL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
FFL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
MLCF 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
NETSOL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
OGDC 79.19 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
PAEL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.65%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.91%)
TELE 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
TPLP 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,036 Increased By 21.8 (0.54%)
BR30 14,154 Increased By 82.6 (0.59%)
KSE100 40,660 Increased By 120.6 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,047 Increased By 94.7 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia buys Ukraine-tested US missile system

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2023 12:40pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: Australia said Thursday it has snapped up a US offer to obtain the same long-range, mobile rocket system Ukraine has deployed on the battlefield against invading Russian forces.

The government said the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) would deter attacks on Australia but could also be transported by plane for deployment worldwide.

“The effectiveness of the HIMARS system in the Ukraine conflict has certainly influenced the government’s decision,” Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy told public broadcaster ABC.

The government acted quickly to order the missiles to secure its place in the queue given a “massive increase” in global demand for HIMARS, Conroy said.

Australia hopes to deploy HIMARS, which includes launchers, missiles and training rockets, in 2026-2027, the government said.

The minister declined to give a price for the system, saying only that Australia would spend Aus$1-2 billion (US$680 million-1.4 billion) on HIMARS and a separately contracted weapon, the Naval Strike Missile made by Norway-based Kongsberg, which is to equip its destroyers and frigates from 2024.

100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wrestle with demand

HIMARS would extend the Australian army’s strike range from 30 kilometres (19 miles) to 300 km, and eventually to 500 km with a future precision-strike missile, Conroy said.

Asked whether the HIMARS would be deployed in the Pacific region, where China has growing military and diplomatic clout, the minister said the ease with which it could be transported anywhere in the world made it a “really fundamental asset”.

China australia High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy Ukraine tested US missile system

Comments

1000 characters

Australia buys Ukraine-tested US missile system

Post-flood challenges: PM anticipates greater global empathy

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain in inter-bank market

Oil rebounds on weaker dollar; economy concerns cap upside

Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave eight dead

Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Read more stories