NA body told: One window operation in all EOBI offices in the offing

Naveed Butt Published 05 Jan, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development that it would establish one window operation in all EOBI offices to cater to the aged pensioners/widows.

The committee met with MNA Sheikh Fayyazud Dinat the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The Special Assistant of the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis was also present in the meeting. The secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP and HRD) briefed the committee on appointment, deputation and re-appointments for the last four years.

Chairman EOBI briefed the committee regarding the pension payment criteria of the EOBI pensioners and deliberation on the establishment of one window operation in all the EOBI offices to cater to the old aged pensioners/widows. He also explained that for one window operation, the steps are to be initiated from the bigger cities. In this regard, proper strategy needs to be devised with the consultation of the Operations Team for consolidation of benefits cycles in mega centre.

The starred question No 9 and 10 moved by Aliya Kamran, MNA regarding the EOBI and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) employees were discussed. The committee also appointed a Sub-Committee under the convenor-ship of Syed Javed Hassnain, MNA to look into the issues of OPF Valley Zone-V and OPF sacked employees.

