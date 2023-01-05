Spot rate gains Rs500 amid modest activity

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund, 200 bales of Kaloor Kot, 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Marrot, 200 bales of M.Pur Dewan, 200 bales of Mureed Wala, 200 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Faqirwali were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

