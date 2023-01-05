Betel nuts, non-customs paid vehicles seized

KARACHI: The anti-smuggling team of Customs Intelligence, Karachi has seized smuggled betel nuts, Non-Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles, and other goods worth more than Rs 54 million in separate incidents.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that a group involved in the organized smuggling of betel nuts was planning to smuggle a substantial quantity of betel nuts to Karachi.

In response to the information, the team has mounted strict surveillance that led to the interception of the dumper loaded with betel nuts worth Rs 26 million approx. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In another intelligence-based operation, four NCP vehicles were seized. The value of the seized vehicles is estimated to be Rs 25 million approx. The total value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs 54 million.

