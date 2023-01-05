KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 04, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 233.70 236.00 NOK 24.37 24.47
SAUDIA RIYAL 66.30 67.00 SEK 23.29 23.39
UAE DIRHAM 68.30 69.00 AUD $ 167.50 169.50
EURO 263.30 266.00 CAD $ 181.50 183.50
UK POUND 300.00 303.00 INDIAN RUPEE 2.40 2.80
JAPANI YEN 1.88325 1.90325 CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
CHF 266.06 267.06 AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80
=========================================================================
