AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HUBC 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.81%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.79%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,015 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,071 Decreased By -166 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,539 Decreased By -124 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,952 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BP raises oil investments in US as inflation hits

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 08:41pm
Follow us

HOUSTON: BP PLC said on Wednesday it planned to expand investments in the Gulf of Mexico and Texas, where it has its two top US oil and gas production operations.

The increase comes as inflation costs hit the industry and as the White House calls on oil companies to expand oil supply to reduce fuel prices for consumers.

The London-based company plans to increase spending in its US onshore oil and gas business, mostly in Texas, by 41% to $2.4 billion in 2023 from $1.7 billion last year, it said in a presentation posted on its website.

BP also said it planned to raise its Gulf of Mexico investment to an average of $2.3 billion a year in 2023 to 2025 from $2 billion per annum in the past five years.

Despite that boost, BP reduced its offshore production plans in the Gulf to around 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the mid-2020s from the 400,000 boed previously planned for the period.

The numbers are part of a document that BP calls its US Impact report, which gives the first breakdown of its US investment and production plans since 2019, though not a detailed one. The report, which anticipates some of the global investments BP is likely to announce in coming months, does not set out spending plans for other US businesses, such as refining and wind power generation.

BP operates four deepwater production platforms in the Gulf: Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse. The $9 billion Mad Dog 2 project is expected to start production in 2023, the company said. Mad Dog 2 includes BP’s fifth US platform, Argos, the start of which has previously been delayed from 2022 to 2023.

BP

Comments

1000 characters

BP raises oil investments in US as inflation hits

Concrete steps being taken to stop terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan suffered 'tremendously', has right to defend itself from terrorism: US

CTD arrests two suspected terrorists, recovers explosives and weapons from them

11th straight fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan hits back at Indian minister’s 'baseless’ accusations around terrorism

Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Bleak times ahead for Pakistan’s manufacturing sector

KSE-100 falls 0.22% in roller-coaster session

Forensics reveal three attackers involved in assassination attempt on Imran: Fawad

India approves $2 billion incentive plan for green hydrogen industry

Read more stories