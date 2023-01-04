KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 138,980 tonnes of cargo comprising 92,250 tonnes of import cargo and 46,730 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 92,250 comprised of 38,739 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,685 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,037 tonnes of Urea, 270 tonnes of Wheat & 26,519 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 46,730 tonnes comprised of 18,569 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 90 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,832 tonnes of Cement, 22,774 tonnes of clinkers & 2,465 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 4433 containers comprising of 2399 containers import and 2034 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 835 of 20’s and 733 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 49 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 449 of 20’s and 215 of 40’s loaded containers while 371 of 20’s and 392 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships namely Wadi Bani Khalid, Al Soor II, Paiwan Wisdom, Dsm Castor, Ts Singapore and Independent Spirit have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 07 ships namel Teera Bhum, Cma Cgm Melisande, Maliha, Kota Megah, Paiwan Wisdom, Clipper Palma and Wadi Bani Khalid has sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Rania, Maersk Boston and Al-Salam left the Port on Tuesday morning, while a containers ship ‘Irenes Ray’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 109,311 tonnes, comprising 84,015 tonnes imports cargo and 25,296 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,411` Containers (923 TEUs Imports and 1,488 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Hansa Sealancer and Irenes Ray & another ship ‘Conti Chivalry’ carrying Gasoline and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday, 03rd Jan-2023.

