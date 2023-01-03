Brazilian football great Pele's coffin arrives at cemetery

SANTOS: Brazilian football legend Pele's remains arrived Tuesday at the cemetery where he will be interred in a mausoleum, after three days of national mourning, a 24-hour wake and a massive funeral procession.

Pele's casket, draped in the Brazilian flag and that of his longtime club, Santos FC, arrived atop a red firetruck at the Santos Memorial Cemetery, near the stadium where "The King" began his rise to become what many consider the greatest footballer of all time.